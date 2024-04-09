Evers vetoes a Republican-backed bill targeting PFAS chemicals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican bill Tuesday that would have created grants to fight pollution from so-called forever chemicals. The Democrat Evers also took the unusual step of calling the GOP-controlled budget committee into meeting to approve spending $125 million to deal with contamination. Evers and Republicans have not been able to agree on the best way to combat pollution from PFAS. These chemicals ave polluted groundwater in communities across the state. Evers and Republicans both say that fighting the chemicals is a priority, but they haven’t been able to come together on what to do about it.

