Bulgarian parliament formally approves caretaker government to run country until June 9 elections

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has formally approved an interim government to run the EU member country until snap parliamentary and regular European Parliament elections on June 9. Dimitar Glavchev, 60, was sworn in Tuesday as interim prime minister in a ceremony at the National Assembly, where his ministers were also taking the oath of office. Glavchev, the head of the National Audit Office and a former legislator from the center right GERB party and speaker of parliament, said the ministers he selected for his interim Cabinet are “equally distant from all political parties.” The move comes after the two largest political groups failed to find common ground to continue their uneasy coalition after nine months in office.

