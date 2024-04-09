Biden could miss the deadline for the November ballot in Alabama, the state’s election chief says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s election’s chief said President Joe Biden could be left off the ballot in Alabama because the state’s certification deadline is several days before the Democratic Party’s convention. Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a Republican, made the statement Tuesday. A similar concern was raised in Ohio that Biden could be left off the ballot in that state. Allen said the state’s Aug. 15 certification deadline is four days before the Democratic National Convention begins. However, the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature changed the deadline in 2020 to accommodate the GOP convention.

