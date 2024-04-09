6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Six northern Europe countries bordering the North Sea have signed an agreement to work together to protect underwater infrastructure in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean from an increased risk of sabotage. The Danish Ministry for Climate, Energy and Utilities on Tuesday called the North Sea a hub for critical infrastructure that connects Europe and said there was “an increased risk of sabotage and unwanted attention from hostile actors.” The move comes after the yet-unsolved 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. They occurred in international waters but within Swedish and Danish economic zones. Both countries have closed their probes into the blasts.

