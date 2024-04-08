Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman who said she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse shot two drivers. The department said the 22-year-old Georgia woman checked out of a Florida hotel Monday and started driving west on Interstate 10. She fired into two cars and injured both drivers. Both survived. Troopers stopped her and found an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun in her car. She has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Florida Highway Patrol hasn’t provided details about bail or the woman’s legal representation.

