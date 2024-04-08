Two Oklahoma firefighters are injured battling wildfire that prompted evacuations

MOORELAND, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma volunteer firefighters are recovering after suffering burns battling a weekend wildfire in northwest Oklahoma. Mooreland Fire Department Chief Travis Case says firefighters Jared Brittain and Max Clark suffered the injuries Saturday when their truck was overrun by flames. Case says Clark was treated and released, but Brittain remained in critical condition Monday at an Oklahoma City hospital. Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer says the fast moving wildfire started on Saturday and burned more than 5,000 acres. At one point Saturday about 300 people were evacuated from the town of Sharon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.