McConnell, back in Kentucky, talks about life in the Senate after leaving longtime leadership post

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For nearly two decades, Mitch McConnell’s only job uncertainty hinged on whether he’d serve as Senate majority or minority leader after the next election. With his days as Republican leader now numbered, the Kentuckian is back in the Bluegrass State and talking more expansively about his priorities once he’s no longer calling the shots for his party. He says topping his to-do list is fighting back against what he sees as his party’s increasing shift toward an isolationist foreign policy. McConnell has steadfastly supported a muscular U.S. foreign policy. The 82-year-old McConnell did a radio interview and had two public appearances last week in his home state of Kentucky.

