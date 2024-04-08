Greece will set up a national shelter network in response to woman’s slaying outside police station

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister in charge of police has announced plans to set up a nationwide network of domestic violence shelters, days after the fatal stabbing of a woman outside a police station. The April 2 killing of 28-year Kyriaki Griva occurred as she was seeking police protection from her ex-boyfriend. The man was arrested and taken into custody after the stabbing north of Athens that has refocused national attention on domestic violence. Michalis Chrisochoidis, the minister for citizens’ protection, said shelters would be set up in every police precinct in Greece under a program that would be formally launched later this week.

