South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has successfully launched its second military spy satellite into orbit, days after North Korea reaffirmed its plan to launch multiple reconnaissance satellites this year. The Koreas each launched their first spy satellites last year amid heightened animosities. They said their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor each other and enhance their attack capabilities. South Korea’s second spy satellite was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday it confirmed the satellite entered orbit and communicated with an overseas ground station after separation from a rocket. The Koreas each said their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor each other and enhance their own missile attack capabilities.

