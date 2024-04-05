State Republicans killed an Indiana city’s lawsuit to stop illegal gun sales. Why?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The northwestern Indiana city of Gary sued several big-name gun manufacturers and retailers in 1999, saying they could do more to prevent illegal firearm sales. In November, a judge finally ordered the companies to turn over years of business records. At that point, Republican state lawmakers intervened. A law signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in March prohibits anyone but the state from bringing civil action against the firearms industry. The law is applied retroactively, meaning Gary’s lawsuit is effectively moot. The bill’s author says manufacturers should not be held liable for illegal gun sales. Gary’s state representative calls the law a “slap in the face” to the judicial process and the city’s residents.

