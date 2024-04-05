South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State 78-59 to reach NCAA title game

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-America center Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and unbeaten South Carolina emphatically kept its perfect season going, advancing to the championship game of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 78-59 victory over North Carolina State. The talented and tenacious Gamecocks led by one at halftime before putting their full arsenal on display in the third quarter. They outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 to turn what had been a tense matchup into another blowout. South Carolina will face either Caitlin Clark and Iowa or Paige Bueckers and UConn for the national title on Sunday. Aziaha James scored 20 points for No. 3 seed N.C. State.

