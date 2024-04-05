Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions prosecutions for Jan. 6 attack, says he wants to hear ‘every side’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suggesting that the prosecution of rioters who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may be politically motivated. Kennedy’s statement, issued by his campaign on Friday, further aligns him with former President Donald Trump’s narrative of the attack that delayed the certification of his 2020 loss and led to his impeachment. It comes a day after he came under fire for a fundraising email that painted a sympathetic portrait of the rioters as “activists” who were “stripped of their constitutional liberties.”

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.