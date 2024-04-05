Norway wants a ‘historic increase’ in defense spending of $56 billion over the next 12 years

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian center-left governnment wants “a historic increase” in defense spending with 600 billion kroner ($56 billion) over the next 12 years. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Friday that “we need a defense that is fit for purpose in the emerging security environment” and noted that “our security environment is deteriorating.” His two-party government wants to spend a total of 1,624 billion kroner ($152 billion kroner) until 2036 to, among other things, buy new frigates and submarines, plus the Scandinavian nation’s first long-range air defense system and expand the army from one to three brigades. Earlier this month, oil-rich Norway said it wants to increase the number of conscripted soldiers to 13,500 by 2036.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.