Judge says Trump’s lawyers can’t force NBC to turn over materials related to ‘Stormy’ documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have been blocked from forcing NBC to provide them with materials related to the TV network’s recent documentary about Stormy Daniels. The porn actor is a key prosecution witness at the former president’s upcoming hush-money criminal trial in New York. Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan said Friday the defense’s subpoena for NBC Universal is “the very definition of a fishing expedition” and does not meet a heavy legal burden for requiring a news organization to provide unfettered access to its privileged notes and documents. It’s the latest defeat for Trump’s legal team ahead of the April 15 trial. Trump lawyer Todd Blanche and the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment. NBC Universal also declined to comment.

