For families of hostages, it’s a race against time as Israel’s war reaches six-month mark

JERUSALEM (AP) — It’s the last wish of a dying mother, to see her daughter once more. But six months into Israel’s war, time is running out for Liora Argamani. She has brain cancer and hopes to stay alive long enough to see her kidnapped daughter come home. Six months into Israel’s war, families are in a race against time for their relatives to be released. As the conflict drags on with no end in sight or serious hostage deal on the table, Israel grows more divided on the best way to get the captives home. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to both eliminate Hamas and bring the hostages back, but he’s made little progress. Liora’s cancer has worsened, and she says a reunion is all she wants.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.