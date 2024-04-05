Boeing’s CEO got compensation worth nearly $33 million last year but lost a $3 million bonus

Boeing CEO David Calhoun is getting compensation valued at $33 million for last year, nearly all of it in stock awards. But the company said Friday that the CEO declined a bonus of nearly $3 million after a panel blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during flight in January. And Boeing says Calhoun’s stock award for 2024 will be reduced by nearly one-quarter because of the drop in the company’s stock price since the January accident. Calhoun recently said he would step down as CEO at the end of the year. Boeing faces multiple investigations into the quality and safety of its manufacturing.

By The Associated Press

