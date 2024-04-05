Beneath the calm, Hong Kong’s new security law drives deeper, quieter changes
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Two weeks after Hong Kong introduced a new national security law, life in the city appears unchanged. A 2020 security law drew thousands of protesters to the streets when it was enacted. Now, that’s seen as too risky. This time, there’s a deeper, quieter wave of adaptation among Hong Kong residents. Some are considering plans to leave and getting rid of politically sensitive books. Others are changing how they work to steer clear of vaguely defined restrictions that might get them in trouble. They are subtle changes, but some believe they mark the beginning of a transformation that may further dilute the qualities that set the former British colony apart from other Chinese cities.