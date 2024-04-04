Voodoo doll, whoopie cushion, denture powder among bizarre trash plucked from New Jersey beaches

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Pretty soon it will be beach season again at the Jersey Shore. If last year was any indication, it’ll be time to pack the voodoo dolls, whoopie cushions, zip ties and denture powder. Those were just a few of the bizarre items picked up off the sands of New Jersey’s 127-mile coastline last year by volunteers with the Clean Ocean Action environmental group. Over 175,000 items were removed, including a food fryer; a jockstrap; six pineapples; 24 tires, leg hair remover and a box of Valentine’s Day candy. That last one just proves that Jersey Shore beach sweeps are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re gonna get.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.