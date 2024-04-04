Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to require anti-abortion group video, or comparable, in public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would become the latest state to require public school students to watch a video on fetal development produced by an anti-abortion group, or something comparable, under legislation heading to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The GOP-dominated Senate approved the legislation Thursday. The House had already passed it. The bill mirrors similar proposals this year in Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, and West Virginia, all backed by Live Action, an anti-abortion organization. North Dakota was the first state to adopt the idea last year. Some educators and physicians argue the video is deceptive and problematic for a young audience. Live Action says the video was made in consultation with doctors.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

