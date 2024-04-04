Mississippi capital to revamp how it notifies next of kin about deaths with Justice Department help

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department will help police in Mississippi’s capital city to revamp policies for performing next-of-kin death notifications. The announcement Thursday came months after men in and around Jackson were buried in a pauper’s cemetery without their relatives’ knowledge. NBCNews.com reports that seven families learned of a loved one’s death from news reports instead of from officials in Hinds County, Mississippi. At least three of those men were Black. In Jackson, 80% of the population is Black. Federal officials are stepping in to ensure that the notification procedures of the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Coroner’s Office comply with civil rights laws.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.