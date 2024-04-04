Lebanon’s billionaire prime minister denies allegations of money laundering in France

PARIS (AP) — Lebanon’s billionaire caretaker prime minister has denied allegations of money laundering after a complaint was filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week. The complaint against Najib Mikati was formally filed Tuesday with France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s office. Anti-corruption organization Sherpa said the aim is to “shed light on the conditions under which Lebanese political figures like Mikati accumulated considerable wealth and on the role of financial intermediaries who facilitated these acquisitions.” Mikati said he and members of his family have always acted in accordance with the law and their business is characterized by “complete transparency.” French prosecutors have yet to decide whether to launch an investigation.

