Kentucky governor vetoes nuclear energy legislation due to the method of selecting board members

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed legislation promoting nuclear energy in coal-producing Kentucky. Beshear said Thursday his objections are with an advisory board and not with the use of nuclear power. Beshear says he supports an “all-of-the-above” energy policy that includes nuclear energy. His criticism focused on the method to select voting members on the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority. It would nurture the development of nuclear power. Many of the members would be designated by private sector groups to serve on its advisory board. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Danny Carroll, says he will urge lawmakers to override the veto.

