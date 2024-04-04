K-9 killed protecting officer and inmate who was attacked by prisoners, Virginia officials say

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia prison officials say a K-9 has died after “heroically” protecting a correctional officer, who was responding to a violent attack involving apparent gang members. The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release Wednesday that the dog named Rivan died despite life-saving measures. The department says three inmates affiliated with MS-13 had attacked another inmate Tuesday inside a housing unit and then “violently and repeatedly stabbed and kicked” Rivan. Officials say Rivan helped the corrections officer avoid injuries and potentially saved her life as well as the inmate who was attacked and treated for injuries at a hospital.

