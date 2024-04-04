Florida Senate president’s husband dies after falling at Utah’s Bryce Canyon park
The husband of Florida’s Senate president has died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah. The Senate notified members Wednesday that John Passidomo was fell at Bryce Canyon National Park on Monday and later died after suffering head and other injuries. The 72-year-old lawyer and Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo were on vacation visiting national parks after the Legislature’s annual session wrapped up four weeks ago. John Passidomo is a former Naples city councilor. The couple were about to celebrate their 45th anniversary.