Fantasy sports company PrizePicks says it will hire 1,000 in Atlanta as it leases new headquarters

ATLANTA (AP) — PrizePicks says it will expand its operations in Atlanta by hiring an additional 1,000 employees over seven years. The fantasy sports company announced Thursday that it will lease an office building northwest of downtown for its new headquarters. The company is hiring software engineers, analysts, marketers and other positions. PrizePicks was founded in Atlanta and is touting its rapid growth. Sports betting remains illegal in Georgia after legislation to allow it again failed this year. But PrizePicks and other fantasy sports websites operate in the state and say they offer games of skill, not chance. State and local officials did not disclose what incentives they offered to PrizePicks.

