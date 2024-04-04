EPA awards $20 billion in green bank grants for clean energy projects nationwide
By ALEXA ST. JOHN
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $20 billion in grants for clean energy projects combating climate change, including residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers. The funds come from two programs that are part of the “green bank” created in the Biden administration’s landmark climate law passed in 2022. Formally known as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, the bank is part of federal efforts to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The funds are being awarded despite opposition from House Republicans, who passed a bill last month to repeal the bank and other parts of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda.