Alabama lottery, casino legislation heads to conference committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Legislation that would authorize a lottery and other types of gambling in Alabama is headed to a conference committee. Lawmakers are trying to bridge divisions over sports betting and the number of potential casino sites. The Alabama House of Representatives voted Thursday to reject Senate changes to gambling legislation and go to a conference committee. A sweeping House-passed plan that would include sports betting and up to 10 casinos with table games. The Senate, when it took up the bill, eliminated sports betting and reduced the number of potential casino sites. The Senate version would allow a state lottery, electronic wagering machines at dog tracks and several other locations and require the governor to negotiate a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.