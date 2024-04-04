A former Houston police officer is indicted again on murder counts in a fatal 2019 drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer has been indicted again on murder charges for his role in a 2019 deadly drug raid. The raid led to the death of a couple and revealed systemic corruption problems within the narcotics unit. Gerald Goines’ reindictment by a Houston grand jury Wednesday listed two felony murder counts. It came a week after a judge dismissed two similar murder charges Goines previously faced. The officer is charged in the January 2019 deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas during the drug raid at the couple’s home. An attorney for Goines says she is not surprised by the new indictments.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.