3 migrants, including 2 from Cameroon, died in a truck accident in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three migrants died in a highway accident in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca, authorities say. At least two of the dead — a man and a woman — are from the African nation of Cameroon, and the identity of the third is being checked. Five more migrants were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. The country’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately identify the cause of the crash Thursday, or provide information on the condition of those injured. Oaxaca is a key route for migrants seeking to cross Mexico to reach the U.S. border, and accidents involving migrants there are common.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.