Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to clarify district boundaries for potential recall election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to offer clarity on what legislative district boundary lines should be in play for a potential recall election sought by supporters of former President Donald Trump targeting the Republican Assembly speaker. The effort to recall Speaker Robin Vos appears to have not gathered enough valid signatures to force an election. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission had asked the Supreme Court to clarify what maps should be used for any recall or special election that takes place before November, when new maps take effect. The Supreme Court declined to weigh in. The court noted it’s up to the commission to administer elections.

