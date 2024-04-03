Texas asks court to decide if the state’s migrant arrest law went too far

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A attorney defending Texas’ plans to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally has told a panel of federal judges that the law may have “went too far” but that will be up the court to decide. The panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not indicate whether it believed Texas has overstepped but later questioned Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson about specifics of the law. The panel has already halted the immigration measure. The Justice Department argued Wednesday that Texas is trying to usurp the federal government’s authority over immigration enforcement. Texas insisted it would work with the federal government.

