Massachusetts council approves pardoning people with misdemeanor cannabis convictions

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts council has approved Gov. Maura Healey’s plan to pardon tens of thousands of people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges going back decades. The pardons approved Wednesday by the Governor’s Council will take effect immediately, although officials say it will take some time to update state criminal records. Healey says the pardons will help people whose convictions have been a barrier to seeking housing, education or jobs. Massachusetts joins several other states in forgiving low-level marijuana offenders. The pardons will apply to all adults convicted of misdemeanor pot charges in state court before March 13.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.