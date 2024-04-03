Iowa repeals gender parity rule for governing bodies as diversity policies garner growing opposition

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An explicit requirement that Iowa’s state, county and local decision-making bodies be balanced by gender has been repealed. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday before she signed the bill into law that it was common sense and that the focus for boards and commissions should be on appointing the most qualified people. But critics warn it may lead to fewer opportunities for women. Advocates for the gender balance requirement include Democrats in the Legislature. They emphasize that boards and commissions have yet to reach parity even with the mandate and warn that disparities can worsen.

