Hotels where baseball fans can score cool perks, save some money

Most of the best hotels for baseball fans are located just a block from the nearest baseball stadium, but one unique hotel — the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel — is situated inside one. Some standout hotels for baseball fans feature collector’s items, such as Red Sox memorabilia at Boston’s Hotel Commonwealth. Other hotels offer freebies if the home team wins. For example, if the Giants win, you’ll get a free boozy beverage at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Booking hotels for games during shoulder seasons like May, June or September can often be cheaper than the summer months. Additionally, save money by planning to attend weekday versus weekend games.

