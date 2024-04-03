Spanish police arrest ex-soccer federation head Rubiales on return to country amid corruption probe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have arrested former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on his return to the country amid an ongoing corruption probe. The Civil Guard said that Rubiales was questioned by police at Madrid’s airport after he was detained on exiting the plane that brought him back home from the Dominican Republic. He was released a few hours later. An investigative judge is expected to summon him for more questioning in the coming days. Rubiales was returning to Spain amid a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Rubiales caused an international scandal for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final last year.

