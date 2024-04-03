Caitlin Clark’s path to stardom paved by pioneering players who changed trajectory for women’s hoops
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Long before Caitlin Clark broke records, packed arenas across the country like Taylor Swift in sneakers and inspired young girls to be like her, women’s basketball looked very different than it does today. Clark, who will lead Iowa in this week’s Final Four in Cleveland, had her path paved by pioneering players who helped make the game what it looks like today. Clark’s assault on the NCAA record books this season has illuminated some of the greats — women like Nancy Lieberman, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Pearl Moore and Lynette Woodard — who often played in empty arenas with little fanfare.