British billionaire Joe Lewis may dodge prison time at his sentencing for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have plenty of stern words to say about 87-year-old British billionaire Joe Lewis’s insider trading. But they also agree that his age, medical issues and willingness to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges have earned him leniency. Lewis faces sentencing Thursday. He pleaded guilty in January to insider trading and conspiracy charges, saying his crimes had left him feeling embarrassed. From the start, he was no ordinary defendant. After his arrest last year, he was freed on $300 million bail after putting up a yacht and private plane as collateral. Lewis’ family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club.

