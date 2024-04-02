Wisconsin governor urges state Supreme Court to revoke restrictions on absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is urging the Wisconsin Supreme Court to once again allow absentee ballot drop boxes in places beyond the election offices they are now restricted to. Evers wants the court to overturn a 2022 ruling that banned the boxes from being deployed throughout communities in the presidential battleground state. Former President Donald Trump has argued for limiting boxes to county clerks’ offices, claiming without evidence putting them elsewhere leads to election fraud. The governor filed his argument with the court Tuesday. The top judicial panel is now under liberal control, while the 2022 court was ruled by a conservative majority. Oral arguments in the case are set for May 13.

