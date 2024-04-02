Why AP called Wisconsin’s statewide ballot measures: Race call explained
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The vote in Wisconsin to approve a pair of proposed constitutional amendments that would limit how state elections are run and paid for fell largely along party lines. That’s according to an Associated Press analysis of initial vote totals. The results generally tracked the overall partisan split in other statewide elections, with voters in traditionally Republican-voting areas largely supporting the amendments while those in Democratic areas were largely opposed. Republicans in the state legislature backed both measures, while Democrats were opposed.