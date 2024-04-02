Vatican to publish document on gender, surrogacy and human dignity next week

ROME (AP) — The Vatican will publish next week an eagerly awaited document on gender theory and surrogacy. Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, will hold his first news conference to present the document on human dignity on April 8. Fernandez revealed the declaration was in the works after he came under criticism for the roll-out of a December document from his office authorizing priests to offer non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples. He has said the new document will offer a strong critique of “immoral tendencies” in society today.

