NASA wants to come up with a new clock for the moon, where seconds tick away faster

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock. It’s not quite a time zone like those on Earth, but an entire frame of time reference for the moon. Because there’s less gravity on the moon, time there moves a tad quicker compared to Earth. So the White House on Tuesday told NASA to work with international agencies to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system. And then everything up there will operate on speeded-up moon time.

