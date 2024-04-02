Failed Australian rideshare app accuses Uber of illegally operating service to gain unfair advantage

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A failed Australian taxi-industry disruptor has told a court that Uber began illegally operating its ridesharing service in Australia a decade ago to gain an unfair advantage over competitors. Taxi Apps is an Australian startup that developed taxi-hailing app GoCatch. Taxi Apps filed the suit in the Victoria state Supreme Court in which it alleges Uber knowingly launched UberX illegally in Australia in 2014. The San Francisco-based rideshare giant is also accused of serious misconduct in a trial that began on Tuesday. The trial comes two weeks after Uber agreed to pay 272 million Australian dollars ($178 million) to settle a class action brought by 8,000 Australian taxi and hire car drivers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.