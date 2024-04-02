Browsing in incognito mode doesn’t protect you as much as you might think

NEW YORK (AP) — Google’s widely used Chrome browser has offered a private browsing mode called “Incognito” for nearly a decade. A legal settlement this week involving the way it works has cast new attention on the commonly available setting. The settlement disclosed Monday is primarily designed to ensure that users who use Incognito mode in Chrome get more privacy while surfing the internet than they had been previously. Nearly every major browser now has a private browsing mode. Here’s a look at what they do and don’t do for surfers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.