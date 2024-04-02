Aid organizations suspend operations in Gaza after World Central Kitchen workers’ deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — Several humanitarian aid organizations have suspended operations in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers. The nonprofits, including World Central Kitchen, said they now need to determine whether their workers can safely provide aid in the region. According to the United Nations, more than 200 humanitarian aid workers have died since the war began in October. The nonprofits note that the three World Central Kitchen vehicles that were hit after loading up with food from a nearby warehouse were clearly marked and the organization said it had notified the Israeli military of their movements.

By GLENN GAMBOA and SARAH EL DEEB Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.