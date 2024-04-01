US defense official had ‘Havana syndrome’ symptoms during a 2023 NATO summit, the Pentagon confirms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon confirms that a senior Defense Department official who attended last years’ NATO summit in Lithuania had symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. officials who have experienced “Havana syndrome.” The syndrome is a still-unexplained set of symptoms that includes piercing head or ear pain. Intelligence assessments have found that it is unlikely that Havana syndrome attacks were conducted by a foreign adversary. But intelligence agencies have varying degrees of confidence in that assessment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.