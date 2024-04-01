US and Israeli officials hold virtual talks on their dispute over a Rafah military operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials are discussing the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The U.S. opposes the expansion on humanitarian grounds. The parties were talking in a secure video conference Monday. That’s a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the U.S. didn’t veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The potential Rafah operation has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.