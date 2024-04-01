Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home at age 35

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in his South Florida home. Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie say the body of the 35-year-old Davis was found Monday morning, but no foul play is suspected. No cause of death has been released pending an autopsy. Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts. He signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but retired after the season’s second game, saying injuries no longer allowed him to play.

