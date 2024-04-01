ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office, but his motives were not immediately known. The federal agency says that the crash happened shortly after noon on Monday. Pete Ellis is the assistant special agent in charge of the agency’s Atlanta office. Ellis told reporters the man tried to follow another vehicle through the gate but that security precautions prevented him from entering. Ellis said several special agents who were passing by took the man into custody and no one was injured.

