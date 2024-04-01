Ex-officer who beat Black man with gun goes on trial in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer is on trial over the violent arrest of a Black man in 2021. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the case of former Aurora police officer John Haubert. Court documents and body camera footage show Haubert pointed his gun at Kyle Vinson’s head and then beat him with the gun after Vinson tried to avoid being handcuffed. Haubert has pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges. The trial follows the prosecution of Aurora police officers and paramedics from the city’s fire department in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain last year.

