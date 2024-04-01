Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin get their say in presidential primaries
By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
Voters in four states will weigh in on their parties’ presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations. Biden and Trump are both expected Tuesday to easily win primaries in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin and add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer. The decisions will nevertheless offer clues about enthusiasm among base voters for the upcoming 2020 rematch that has left a majority of Americans underwhelmed.